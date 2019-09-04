On Thursday, September 5, Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Ciena is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Ciena EPS is expected to be around 57 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $932.54 million.

Ciena earnings in the same period a year ago was 48 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $818.82 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 18.75%. Sales would be up 13.89% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Ciena's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.410 0.3 0.48 0.36 EPS Actual 0.480 0.33 0.48 0.48

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 28.97%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Ciena stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Ciena is scheduled to hold the call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.