On Thursday, September 5, Bitauto Holdings (NYSE: BITA) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Bitauto Holdings earnings will be near 33 cents per share on sales of $387.21 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Bitauto Holdings announced EPS of 49 cents on revenue of $387.50 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, quarterly profit would be down 32.65%. Sales would have fallen 0.07% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 0.170 0.22 0.47 0.38 0.2 EPS Actual 0.250 0.21 0.49 0.49 0.13

Stock Performance

Shares of Bitauto Holdings were trading at $12.05 as of September 5. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 49.18%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Bitauto Holdings stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Bitauto Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/a49jnx9g