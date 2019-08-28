Box's Q2 Earnings Outlook
Box (NYSE: BOX) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 28. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts are predicting Box will report a loss of 2 cents per share on revenue of $169.53 million.
Box reported a per-share loss of 5 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $148.22 million. Revenue would be up 14.38% on a year-over-year basis. Box's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q1 2020
|Q4 2019
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|EPS Estimate
|-0.050
|0.02
|-0.07
|-0.06
|EPS Actual
|-0.030
|0.06
|-0.06
|-0.05
Stock Performance
Over the past 52-week period, shares of Box have declined 47.84%. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Box stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Box is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.