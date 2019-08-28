Box (NYSE: BOX) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 28. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are predicting Box will report a loss of 2 cents per share on revenue of $169.53 million.

See Also: Box CEO Calls Trump's Tweet 'Bonkers'

Box reported a per-share loss of 5 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $148.22 million. Revenue would be up 14.38% on a year-over-year basis. Box's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate -0.050 0.02 -0.07 -0.06 EPS Actual -0.030 0.06 -0.06 -0.05

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Box have declined 47.84%. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Box stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Box is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.