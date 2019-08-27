On Tuesday, August 27, Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Prospect Capital's EPS to be near 21 cents on sales of $169.77 million.

In the same quarter last year, Prospect Capital reported EPS of 22 cents on revenue of $174.03 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, quarterly profit would be down 4.55%. Revenue would be down 2.45% on a year-over-year basis. Prospect Capital's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.210 0.22 0.21 0.2 EPS Actual 0.210 0.22 0.23 0.22

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Prospect Capital have declined 6.91%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Prospect Capital stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.