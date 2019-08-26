Bank Of Nova Scotia's Earnings Preview
On Tuesday, August 27, Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Bank of Nova Scotia is included in the following report.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia earnings of $1.34 per share. Revenue will likely be around $5.73 billion, according to the consensus estimate.
Bank of Nova Scotia earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.36. Quarterly sales came in at $5.53 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be down 1.47%. Revenue would be have grown 3.64% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Bank of Nova Scotia's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|EPS Estimate
|1.320
|1.32
|1.32
|1.34
|EPS Actual
|1.280
|1.31
|1.36
|1.36
Stock Performance
Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia were trading at $50.98 as of August 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.38%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.
Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Bank of Nova Scotia. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Bank of Nova Scotia is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:15 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.scotiabank.com/ca/en/about/investors-shareholders.html