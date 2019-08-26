On Tuesday, August 27, Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Bank of Nova Scotia is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia earnings of $1.34 per share. Revenue will likely be around $5.73 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

Bank of Nova Scotia earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.36. Quarterly sales came in at $5.53 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be down 1.47%. Revenue would be have grown 3.64% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Bank of Nova Scotia's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 1.320 1.32 1.32 1.34 EPS Actual 1.280 1.31 1.36 1.36

Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia were trading at $50.98 as of August 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.38%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Bank of Nova Scotia. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Bank of Nova Scotia is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:15 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.scotiabank.com/ca/en/about/investors-shareholders.html