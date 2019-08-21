Don't be caught off-guard: Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ: TUES) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 22. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Tuesday Morning have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of 30 cents on revenue of $225.53 million.

In the same quarter last year, Tuesday Morning reported a loss per share of 23 cents on revenue of $230.47 million. Sales would be down 2.14% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate -0.250 0.29 -0.3 -0.29 EPS Actual -0.180 0.35 -0.18 -0.23

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 58.15%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Tuesday Morning. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Tuesday Morning is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dzf32ai3