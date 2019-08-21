Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 22. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Hormel Foods reporting earnings of 36 cents per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Hormel Foods reported EPS of 39 cents on revenue of $2.36 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, quarterly profit would be down 7.69%. Sales would have fallen 2.92% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.450 0.44 0.49 0.39 EPS Actual 0.460 0.44 0.51 0.39

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.76%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Hormel Foods. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Hormel Foods is scheduled to hold the call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/hrl190822.html