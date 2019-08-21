Fly Leasing (NYSE: FLY) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 22. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Fly Leasing earnings of $1.43 per share. Revenue will likely be around $140.66 million, according to the consensus estimate.

Fly Leasing reported a profit of 90 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $102.67 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 58.89% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 37.00% from the same quarter last year. Fly Leasing's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 1.220 0.53 0.47 0.69 EPS Actual 1.440 0.94 0.75 0.9

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 31.05%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Fly Leasing stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Fly Leasing is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.flyleasing.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/2019