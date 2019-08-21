Don't be caught off-guard: Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE: CM) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 22.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Canadian Imperial Bank reporting earnings of $2.27 per share on sales of $3.51 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Canadian Imperial Bank posted a profit of $2.37 on sales of $3.53 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 4.22% decrease for the company. Sales would have fallen 0.45% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 2.230 2.27 2.23 2.27 EPS Actual 2.230 2.26 2.25 2.37

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Canadian Imperial Bank have declined 20.58%. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Canadian Imperial Bank stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Canadian Imperial Bank is scheduled to hold the call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://bell.media-server.com/mmc/p/s6vkw9gr