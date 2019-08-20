ScanSource (NASDAQ: SCSC) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, August 20. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 82 cents and sales around $999.63 million.

In the same quarter last year, ScanSource posted a profit of 77 cents on sales of $993.85 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 6.49% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 0.58% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.800 0.97 0.87 0.77 EPS Actual 0.770 0.99 0.89 0.77

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.98%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on ScanSource stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

ScanSource is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mymrnxnp