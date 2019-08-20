Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, August 20. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Nordson's EPS to be near $1.82 on sales of $589.83 million.

In the same quarter last year, Nordson reported EPS of $1.60 on revenue of $581.24 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 13.75% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 1.48% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 1.600 1.12 1.48 1.6 EPS Actual 1.540 0.92 1.44 1.6

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.12%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Nordson stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.