La-Z-Boy (NYSE: LZB) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, August 20. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q1 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see La-Z-Boy reporting earnings of 34 cents per share on sales of $415.95 million.

In the same quarter last year, La-Z-Boy reported earnings per share of 34 cents on revenue of $384.69 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 0.00%. Sales would be up 8.12% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.700 0.55 0.43 0.25 0.64 EPS Actual 0.640 0.63 0.48 0.34 0.66

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of La-Z-Boy are up 0.95%. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on La-Z-Boy stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.