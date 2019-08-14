Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ: LMB) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 14. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Limbach Holdings EPS will likely be near 19 cents while revenue will be around $138 million, according to analysts.

Limbach Holdings earnings in the same period a year ago was 9 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $139.53 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 111.11%. Revenue would be down 1.10% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.080 0.11 0.3 EPS Actual 0.280 0.480 -0.46 0.09

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.21%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Limbach Holdings stock is a Buy. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.