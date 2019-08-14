Hollysys Automation (NASDAQ: HOLI) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 14. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Hollysys Automation analysts model for earnings of 42 cents per share on sales of $162.75 million.

Hollysys Automation EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 46 cents. Revenue was $147.24 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would have fallen 8.70%. Revenue would be up 10.53% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.380 0.59 0.55 0.49 EPS Actual 0.460 0.73 0.46 0.46

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 31.39%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Hollysys Automation stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Hollysys Automation is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://hollysys.investorroom.com/index.php?s=19#future:2019:8