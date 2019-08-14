Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ: HDSN) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 14. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Hudson Technologies's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Hudson Technologies's EPS to be near 5 cents on sales of $59.10 million.

In the same quarter last year, Hudson Technologies reported a breakeven bottom-line number on revenue of $58.08 million. Sales would be up 1.75% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.090 -0.16 0.05 EPS Actual -0.090 -0.19 -0.01 0

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 74.32%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Hudson Technologies stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Hudson Technologies is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.hudsontech.com/investor-relations/events-presentations/