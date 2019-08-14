On Wednesday, August 14, Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ: CSSE) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Chicken Soup for the Soul's per-share loss will be near 9 cents on sales of $8.9 million, according to Wall Street analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Chicken Soup for the Soul announced an EPS loss of 12 cents on revenue of $3.06 million. Sales would be up 190.56% from the same quarter last year. Chicken Soup for the Soul's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.050 0.64 0.08 -0.14 EPS Actual -0.280 0.020 -0.01 -0.12

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.1%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Chicken Soup for the Soul stock as Buy. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

Chicken Soup for the Soul is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://ir.cssentertainment.com/events