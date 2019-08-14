Cumberland (NASDAQ: CPIX) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 14. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Cumberland's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Cumberland reporting earnings of 7 cents per share on revenue of $12.59 million.

Cumberland reported a profit of 1 cent when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $10.16 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be up 600.00%. Sales would be up 23.87% from the year-ago period. Cumberland's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.110 -0.16 -0.12 -0.08 EPS Actual 0.110 0.1 -0.05 0.01

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.17%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Cumberland stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Cumberland is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cieotuji