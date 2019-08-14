CACI International (NYSE: CACI) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 14. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect CACI International earnings of $2.16 per share. Revenue will likely be around $1.38 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, CACI International reported EPS of $1.84 on revenue of $1.17 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 17.39% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 17.95% on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 2.240 2.3 2.04 1.79 EPS Actual 2.690 2.71 3.1 1.84

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.2%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on CACI International stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.