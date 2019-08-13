Macy's (NYSE: M) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 14. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Macy's reporting earnings of 46 cents per share on sales of $5.55 billion.

Macy's EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 70 cents. Sales were $5.57 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be down 34.29%. Revenue would be down 0.39% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.330 2.53 0.14 0.5 EPS Actual 0.440 2.73 0.27 0.7

Stock Performance

Shares of Macy's were trading at $19.41 at time of publication. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 51.76%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Macy's. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Macy's is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.macysinc.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar/detail/5624/q2-2019-macys-inc-earnings-conference-call