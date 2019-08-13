Don't be caught off-guard: Applied Industrial Tech (NYSE: AIT) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 14. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Applied Industrial Tech management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.16 on revenue of $922.40 million.

Applied Industrial Tech EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.03. Revenue was $897.72 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 12.62%. Revenue would be up 2.75% from the year-ago period. Here's how the Applied Industrial Tech's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 1.150 1.06 1.12 1 EPS Actual 1.160 0.99 1.14 1.03

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.89%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Applied Industrial Tech stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Applied Industrial Tech is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jyb927ey