Performant Financial (NASDAQ: PFMT) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, August 13. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Performant Financial's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Performant Financial analysts modeled for a loss of 10 cents per share on sales of $36.20 million.

In the same quarter last year, Performant Financial reported an EPS loss of 5 cents on revenue of $31.34 million. Sales would be up 15.52% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.100 -0.06 -0.06 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.150 -0.01 -0.14 -0.05

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 43.54%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Performant Financial stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.