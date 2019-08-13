HUYA (NYSE: HUYA) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, August 13. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict HUYA will report earnings of 8 cents per share on revenue of $256.14 million.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 33.33% increase for the company. Sales would be up 63.23% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.09 0.04 0.06 EPS Actual 0.090 0.11 0.08 0.06 0.06

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 34.03%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on HUYA stock is a Strong Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

HUYA is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vzowzhyo