YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ: YRCW) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Friday, August 9. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on YRC Worldwide management projections, analysts predict an EPS loss of 6 cents on revenue of $1.29 billion.

In the same quarter last year, YRC Worldwide reported EPS of 43 cents on revenue of $1.33 billion. Sales would be down 2.79% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.690 0.35 0.5 0.46 EPS Actual -0.940 0.64 0.16 0.43

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of YRC Worldwide have declined 65.51%. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on YRC Worldwide stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

YRC Worldwide is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tq59qsz4