Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q2 Earnings Outlook For YRC Worldwide
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 08, 2019 2:33pm   Comments
Share:

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ: YRCW) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Friday, August 9. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on YRC Worldwide management projections, analysts predict an EPS loss of 6 cents on revenue of $1.29 billion.

In the same quarter last year, YRC Worldwide reported EPS of 43 cents on revenue of $1.33 billion. Sales would be down 2.79% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate -0.690 0.35 0.5 0.46
EPS Actual -0.940 0.64 0.16 0.43

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of YRC Worldwide have declined 65.51%. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on YRC Worldwide stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

YRC Worldwide is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tq59qsz4

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (YRCW)

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Law Protecting Teamster Pensions Clears Major Hurdle
Old Dominion Posts Record Quarterly Revenue, EPS And Operating Ratio Despite Weak Macro Conditions
40 Biggest Movers From Friday
36 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Tower International Jumps Following Acquisition News; US Xpress Shares Plunge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Q2 Earnings Outlook For US Concrete