Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ: HCAP) unveils its next round of earnings this Friday, August 9. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Harvest Capital Credit's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 17 cents and sales around $3.47 million.

Harvest Capital Credit EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 25 cents. Sales were $4.05 million. Analysts estimate would represent a 32.00% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 14.43% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.160 0.24 0.26 0.26 EPS Actual 0.120 0.24 0.25 0.25

Stock Performance

Shares of Harvest Capital Credit were trading at $10.1751 as of August 7. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.88%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating Harvest Capital Credit stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Harvest Capital Credit is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://harvestcapitalcredit.com/investors/