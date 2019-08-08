Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE: DPLO) unveils its next round of earnings this Friday, August 9. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Diplomat Pharmacy's loss per share to be near 13 cents on sales of $1.23 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Diplomat Pharmacy reported earnings per share of 17 cents on revenue of $1.42 billion. Sales would be down 13.14% from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.070 0.23 0.23 0.23 EPS Actual -0.190 0.13 0 0.17

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Diplomat Pharmacy have declined 73.62%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Diplomat Pharmacy stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Diplomat Pharmacy is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.