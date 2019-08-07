Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 8. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Vista Outdoor's Q1 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Vista Outdoor reporting a quarterly loss of 6 cents per share on sales of $463.93 million.

Revenue would have fallen 12.27% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 EPS Estimate 0.130 0.07 0.02 -0.12 EPS Actual 0.010 0.09 0.05 0

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Vista Outdoor have declined 53.76%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Vista Outdoor stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Vista Outdoor is scheduled to hold the call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/vsto/mediaframe/31611/indexr.html