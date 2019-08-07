McClatchy (NYSE: MNI) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 8. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

McClatchy EPS is expected to be around a loss of $1.14, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $186.61 million.

In the same quarter last year, McClatchy reported a loss per share of 72 cents on revenue of $204.35 million. Revenue would have fallen 8.68% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -1.820 -0.36 -1.04 -1.36 EPS Actual -2.740 -0.11 -3.03 -0.72

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 78.1%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on McClatchy stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.