On Thursday, August 8, Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Gogo's loss per share to be near 57 cents on sales of $199.62 million.

Gogo reported a per-share loss of 47 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $227.46 million. Sales would be down 12.24% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Gogo's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.570 -0.74 -0.72 -0.76 EPS Actual -0.250 -0.5 -0.47 -0.47

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.52%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Gogo. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Gogo is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8zm8tt3p