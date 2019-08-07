A Preview Of Gogo's Q2 Earnings
On Thursday, August 8, Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.
Earnings and Revenue
Sell-side analysts are expecting Gogo's loss per share to be near 57 cents on sales of $199.62 million.
Gogo reported a per-share loss of 47 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $227.46 million. Sales would be down 12.24% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Gogo's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|-0.570
|-0.74
|-0.72
|-0.76
|EPS Actual
|-0.250
|-0.5
|-0.47
|-0.47
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.52%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Gogo. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Gogo is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8zm8tt3p