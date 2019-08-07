Cincinnati Bell (NYSE: CBB) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 8. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects an EPS loss of 27 cents and sales around $377.08 million.

In the same quarter last year, Cincinnati Bell reported a loss per share of 19 cents on revenue of $296.80 million. Revenue would be up 27.05% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.220 -0.17 -0.01 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.480 -0.55 -0.16 -0.19

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 73.96%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Cincinnati Bell stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Cincinnati Bell is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investor.cincinnatibell.com/webcasts-and-presentations