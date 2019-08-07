Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 7. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Zillow Group's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are expecting Zillow Group to report a loss of 14 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $583.18 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Zillow Group reported earnings per share of 13 cents on sales of $325.25 million. Sales would be up 79.30% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.180 0.01 0.17 0.09 EPS Actual -0.020 0.01 0.18 0.13

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.22%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Zillow Group stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Zillow Group is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.