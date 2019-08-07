Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Veritone EPS is expected to be around a loss of 47 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $12.22 million.

In the same quarter last year, Veritone reported a loss per share of 88 cents on revenue of $4.17 million. Sales would be up 193.19% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.850 -0.72 -0.78 -0.85 EPS Actual -0.840 -0.92 -0.86 -0.88

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 52.3%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Veritone stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Veritone is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.