Q2 Earnings Preview For Veritone
Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Veritone EPS is expected to be around a loss of 47 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $12.22 million.
In the same quarter last year, Veritone reported a loss per share of 88 cents on revenue of $4.17 million. Sales would be up 193.19% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|-0.850
|-0.72
|-0.78
|-0.85
|EPS Actual
|-0.840
|-0.92
|-0.86
|-0.88
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 52.3%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Veritone stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Veritone is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.