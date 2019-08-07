Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 7. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Skyworks Solutions will report earnings of $1.35 per share on revenue of $768.49 million.

In the same quarter last year, Skyworks Solutions reported EPS of $1.64 on revenue of $894.30 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 17.68% decrease for the company. Revenue would have fallen 14.07% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 1.430 1.85 1.92 1.6 EPS Actual 1.470 1.83 1.94 1.64

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.7%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Skyworks Solutions stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Skyworks Solutions is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5r3bgrub