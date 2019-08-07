On Wednesday, August 7, Switch (NYSE: SWCH) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Switch earnings will be near 5 cents per share on sales of $109.46 million, according to analysts.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 150%. Revenue would be up 7.14% on a year-over-year basis. Switch's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 0.040 0.03 0.04 0.04 0.05 EPS Actual 0.010 0.05 0 0.02 0.02

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.27%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Switch stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Switch is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/swch/mediaframe/31713/indexr.html