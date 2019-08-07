On Wednesday, August 7, Stamps.com (NASDAQ: STMP) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Stamps.com analysts model for earnings of 96 cents per share on sales of $128.35 million.

In the same quarter last year, Stamps.com posted EPS of $2.75 on sales of $139.63 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 65.09% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 8.08% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 1.070 2.9 2.38 EPS Actual 1.230 3.73 2.76 2.75

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Stamps.com have declined 83.01%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Sell rating with Stamps.com. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Stamps.com is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8e7bj26x