On Wednesday, August 7, Shutterfly (NASDAQ: SFLY) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Shutterfly EPS is expected to be around a loss of 23 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $474.81 million.

In the same quarter last year, Shutterfly posted EPS of 38 cents on sales of $443.37 million. Revenue would be have grown 7.09% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -2.540 5.32 -2.4 -0.33 EPS Actual -2.440 5.47 -2.2 0.38

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.55%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Shutterfly stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Shutterfly is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://ir.shutterfly.com/events-and-presentations/events