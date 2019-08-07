Preview: Sunrun's Q2 Earnings
Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street expects EPS of 12 cents and sales around $200.19 million.
In the same quarter last year, Sunrun posted a profit of 6 cents on sales of $170.54 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 100.00% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be have grown 17.39% from the same quarter last year. Sunrun's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.170
|0.27
|0.23
|0.25
|EPS Actual
|-0.120
|-0.05
|-0.02
|0.06
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares of Sunrun are up 32.8%. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Sunrun stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Sunrun is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/thc4pr2p