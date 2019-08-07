Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 12 cents and sales around $200.19 million.

In the same quarter last year, Sunrun posted a profit of 6 cents on sales of $170.54 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 100.00% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be have grown 17.39% from the same quarter last year. Sunrun's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.170 0.27 0.23 0.25 EPS Actual -0.120 -0.05 -0.02 0.06

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Sunrun are up 32.8%. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Sunrun stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Sunrun is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/thc4pr2p