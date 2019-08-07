Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 7. Here's Benzinga's look at Roku's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Roku's loss per share to be near 21 cents on sales of $224.20 million.

In the same quarter last year, Roku posted breakeven earnings on sales of $156.81 million. Revenue would be up 42.98% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.250 0.03 -0.12 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.090 0.05 -0.09 0

Stock Performance

Shares of Roku were trading at $102.57 as of August 5. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 120.72%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Roku stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Roku is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/aahem9wc