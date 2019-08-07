Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ: RCII) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 7. Here's Benzinga's look at Rent-A-Center's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Rent-A-Center earnings will be near 55 cents per share on sales of $641.94 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Rent-A-Center reported EPS of 47 cents on revenue of $655.73 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 17.02% increase for the company. Revenue would have fallen 2.10% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.320 0.2 0.23 0.24 EPS Actual 0.590 0.35 0.32 0.47

Stock Performance

Shares of Rent-A-Center were trading at $25.20 as of August 5. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 69.93%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Rent-A-Center stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.