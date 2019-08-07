IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on IAC/InterActiveCorp management projections, analysts predict EPS of 95 cents on revenue of $1.18 billion.

In the same quarter last year, IAC/InterActiveCorp posted a profit of $2.32 on sales of $1.06 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be down 59.05%. Revenue would be up 11.43% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.410 0.93 0.82 EPS Actual 0.910 2.04 1.49 2.32

Stock Performance

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp were trading at $228.31 as of August 5. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 49.51%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on IAC/InterActiveCorp stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.