Fox (NASDAQ: FOXA) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 7. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Fox's Q4 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Fox analysts model for earnings of 59 cents per share on sales of $2.48 billion.

Fox EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 57 cents. Revenue was $7.94 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 3.51% increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be down 68.77% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.670 0.33 0.52 0.54 EPS Actual 0.760 0.37 0.52 0.57

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.63%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Fox stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Fox is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vr573vgo