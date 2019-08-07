CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 7. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for CenturyLink's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

CenturyLink EPS is expected to be around 31 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $5.59 billion.

In the same quarter last year, CenturyLink reported earnings per share of 26 cents on sales of $5.90 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 19.23%. Sales would have fallen 5.29% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.270 0.32 0.3 0.25 EPS Actual 0.340 0.37 0.3 0.26

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 37.39%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on CenturyLink stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

CenturyLink is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.