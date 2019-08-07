On Wednesday, August 7, Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are expecting Applied Optoelectronics to report a loss of 37 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $42.49 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Applied Optoelectronics posted a profit of 64 cents on sales of $87.82 million. Sales would be down 51.62% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the Applied Optoelectronics's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.220 -0.04 0.01 0.45 EPS Actual -0.270 -0.02 0.14 0.64

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Applied Optoelectronics have declined 75.14%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Applied Optoelectronics stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Applied Optoelectronics is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/387btuv9