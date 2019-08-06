A Preview Of Spirit Realty Capital's Earnings
Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Spirit Realty Capital earnings will be near 33 cents per share on sales of $110.41 million, according to analysts.
Spirit Realty Capital EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 20 cents. Revenue was $102.46 million. Revenue would be up 7.76% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.320
|0.35
|0.05
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.860
|0.84
|0.17
|0.2
Stock Performance
Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Spirit Realty Capital. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Spirit Realty Capital is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135327