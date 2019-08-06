Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Spirit Realty Capital earnings will be near 33 cents per share on sales of $110.41 million, according to analysts.

Spirit Realty Capital EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 20 cents. Revenue was $102.46 million. Revenue would be up 7.76% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.320 0.35 0.05 0.06 EPS Actual 0.860 0.84 0.17 0.2

Stock Performance

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Spirit Realty Capital. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Spirit Realty Capital is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135327