On Wednesday, August 7, Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYA) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Kelly Services reporting earnings of 56 cents per share on sales of $1.42 billion.

Kelly Services reported a per-share profit of 54 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.39 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 3.70%. Revenue would be have grown 2.38% from the same quarter last year. Kelly Services's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.280 0.82 0.38 0.43 EPS Actual 0.400 0.87 0.56 0.54

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Kelly Services are up 10.82%. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Kelly Services stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Kelly Services is scheduled to hold a conference call at 2:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/annsx3i3