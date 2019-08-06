On Wednesday, August 7, Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are predicting Hecla Mining will report a loss of 4 cents per share on revenue of $147.57 million.

Revenue would be up 0.21% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.020 -0.05 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.040 -0.06 -0.05 0.01

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Hecla Mining have declined 34.31%. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Hecla Mining stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Hecla Mining is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bcqjbuob