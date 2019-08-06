Earnings Preview For Hecla Mining
On Wednesday, August 7, Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts are predicting Hecla Mining will report a loss of 4 cents per share on revenue of $147.57 million.
Revenue would be up 0.21% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|-0.020
|-0.05
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|-0.040
|-0.06
|-0.05
|0.01
Stock Performance
Over the past 52-week period, shares of Hecla Mining have declined 34.31%. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Hecla Mining stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Hecla Mining is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bcqjbuob