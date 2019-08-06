EVO Payments (NASDAQ: EVOP) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

EVO Payments earnings will be near 13 cents per share on sales of $144.45 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, EVO Payments posted EPS of 13 cents on sales of $140.89 million. Revenue would be up 2.53% on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.040 0.18 0.14 0.12 EPS Actual 0.080 0.18 0.17 0.13

Stock Performance

Shares of EVO Payments were trading at $30.25 as of August 5. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 40.63%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have not been modified for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate EVO Payments stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

EVO Payments is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ugf3zkzd