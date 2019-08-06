Caesarstone (NASDAQ: CSTE) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Caesarstone's EPS to be near 21 cents on sales of $147.02 million.

Caesarstone reported a profit of 43 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $149.24 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would have fallen 51.16%. Revenue would be down 1.49% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.080 0.19 0.27 0.25 EPS Actual 0.080 0.2 0.31 0.43

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Caesarstone have declined 8.72%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Caesarstone stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Caesarstone is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tw899rff