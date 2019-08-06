Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q1 Earnings Outlook For Capri Holdings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 06, 2019 2:22pm   Comments
Share:

On Wednesday, August 7, Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Capri Holdings is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 90 cents and sales around $1.37 billion.

Capri Holdings EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.32. Revenue was $1.20 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, quarterly profit would be down 31.82%. Revenue would be up 13.88% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the Capri Holdings's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.610 1.58 1.1 0.94 0.59
EPS Actual 0.630 1.76 1.27 1.32 0.63

Stock Performance

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Capri Holdings stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

Capri Holdings is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (CPRI)

New 52-Week Lows For Monday Morning
Michael Kors Launches On Alibaba's Tmall Luxury Pavilion
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Core-Mark Holding Co