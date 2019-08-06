On Wednesday, August 7, Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Capri Holdings is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 90 cents and sales around $1.37 billion.

Capri Holdings EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.32. Revenue was $1.20 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, quarterly profit would be down 31.82%. Revenue would be up 13.88% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the Capri Holdings's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.610 1.58 1.1 0.94 0.59 EPS Actual 0.630 1.76 1.27 1.32 0.63

Stock Performance

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Capri Holdings stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

Capri Holdings is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.