Q1 Earnings Outlook For Capri Holdings
On Wednesday, August 7, Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Capri Holdings is included in the following report.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street expects EPS of 90 cents and sales around $1.37 billion.
Capri Holdings EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.32. Revenue was $1.20 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, quarterly profit would be down 31.82%. Revenue would be up 13.88% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the Capri Holdings's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q4 2019
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.610
|1.58
|1.1
|0.94
|0.59
|EPS Actual
|0.630
|1.76
|1.27
|1.32
|0.63
Stock Performance
Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Capri Holdings stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.
Conference Call
Capri Holdings is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.