American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE: AXL) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, August 2. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect American Axle & Mfg Hldgs earnings of 58 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $1.78 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, American Axle & Mfg Hldgs posted EPS of $1.23 on sales of $1.90 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 52.85% decline in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be down 6.37% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.340 0.42 0.9 1.1 EPS Actual 0.360 0.45 0.63 1.23

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of American Axle & Mfg Hldgs have declined 27.81%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate American Axle & Mfg Hldgs stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/axl/mediaframe/31021/indexr.html