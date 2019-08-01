Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

XPO Logistics Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 01, 2019 7:52am   Comments
Share:

On Thursday, August 1, XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

XPO Logistics EPS will likely be near $1.04 while revenue will be around $4.37 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, XPO Logistics reported EPS of 98 cents on revenue of $4.36 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 6.12% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 0.14% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate 0.410 0.83 0.98 0.98
EPS Actual 0.510 0.72 0.89 0.98

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 29.99%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on XPO Logistics stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (XPO)

Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019
Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage Of Six Transports
Susquehanna Cuts Transports Price Targets But Anticipates Good Setup For Spot-Exposed Brokers
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Infosys Raises FY Forecast
Deutsche Bank Revises Truckload Estimates Downward But Still Likes Rails
Amazon In-Sourcing Nearly Half Of Its Transportation Needs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

A Preview Of El Pollo Loco's Q2 Earnings