On Thursday, August 1, XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

XPO Logistics EPS will likely be near $1.04 while revenue will be around $4.37 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, XPO Logistics reported EPS of 98 cents on revenue of $4.36 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 6.12% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 0.14% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.410 0.83 0.98 0.98 EPS Actual 0.510 0.72 0.89 0.98

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 29.99%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on XPO Logistics stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.